Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Miami-Dade Police Detective Shot in Face

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities said he shot a Miami-Dade Police detective in the face Monday, officials said.

Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing an attempted murder charge, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed a massive police presence at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

The department confirmed the officer was shot and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the face.

Officials said the 34-year-old officer, a 6-year veteran of the department and a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail, had been in stable condition. He was released from the hospital Monday night.

The officer had spotted a vehicle that had been involved in an armed carjacking and when he tried to pull the driver over, the suspect opened fire on him and the officer was struck in the face.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez has more on the emotional response from the county's top cop after another shooting of an officer.

The suspect fled the scene but officers searched for him in a neighborhood not far from the shooting scene. He was eventually taken into custody.

"I’ve had 3 officers shot & 2 officers stabbed in the line of duty over the past few months. We will not stand for that," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted Monday. "We must work together, as one, to protect each other. We will keep coming after violent criminals, we will not waver to these cowardly assaults."

I’ve had 3 officers shot & 2 officers stabbed in the line of duty over the past few months. We will not stand for that. We must work together, as one, to protect each other. We will keep coming after violent criminals, we will not waver to these cowardly assaults. https://t.co/ZWKNF3z1oq — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) December 5, 2022

Gongora was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.