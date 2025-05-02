Coral Springs

‘Thank God I'm alive!': Man arrested after mom said he set Coral Springs home on fire

Jacquelin Louima said she was at her home on Northwest 73rd Way when she noticed something was wrong around 10:30 p.m. Thursday

By Julia Bagg

A man was arrested after his mother said he set her Coral Springs house on fire Thursday night.

Jacquelin Louima said she was at her home on Northwest 73rd Way when she noticed something was wrong around 10:30 p.m.

"My cousin was in the living room… he say ' Jack Jack, don't do it, don't do it,'" Louima said.

She said the next thing she knows, her son, Jacqulin Oneuil, who goes by Jack and suffers from a mental illness, was pouring gasoline on her floor.

She was already on the phone with police when she said her son flicked a lighter.

"It was explosion, lot of flame," Louima said. "Thank God I'm alive!"

Firefighters responded and cut through her garage door to battle the flames, but not before they tore through the home.

The fire torched basically everything from floor to ceiling, including furniture, appliances and more.

Louima said she's grateful that she and three relatives who were home at the time were able to escape uninjured. She said she'll have to stay elsewhere with family.

Records show the 29-year-old Oneuil was booked into the Broward jail on a first-degree arson charge.

According to an arrest report, Louima told police her son had threatened to burn the house down around three months earlier.

Louima said about an hour before the fire was set, she gave Oneuil $20 to buy food, but believes he used the money to buy gasoline, the report said.

Investigators later found surveillance footage that showed Oneuil buying gas at a nearby Wawa.

Oneuil's brother said he heard screaming and walked out of his bedroom and saw large puddles of gasoline on the floor and Oneuil holding a lighter.

"Get out of the house, I'm about to burn the house down," Oneuil told his brother, according to the report.

"As a result of the defendant's actions, the house sustained substantial damage and is now uninhabitable," the report said.

