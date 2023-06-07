Man arrested after poker player followed home from Dania Beach casino, robbed at gunpoint: Police

A man has been arrested after a high stakes poker player who'd been followed home from a Dania Beach casino was robbed at gunpoint out of tens of thousands of dollars worth of poker chips and personal checks in his Miami apartment building, police said.

Alejandro Eugenio Arguello, 35, of Plantation, was arrested Tuesday on one count of armed robbery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alejandro Eugenio Arguello

According to the report, the victim had been playing high stakes poker at the Casino at Dania Beach the night of April 5 when surveillance footage showed the victim being watched by a suspect.

The victim eventually left the casino in his Land Rover and is seen in the footage being followed by the suspect, who runs to a Ford Escape, the report said.

A short time later, the victim arrived at his apartment building on Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami, followed by the Escape.

As the victim got into an elevator, he was followed by a suspect who pulled out a gun and physically attacked him while demanding his bag, the report said.

In the bag were around $50,000 worth of poker chips and five checks written to the victim which totaled around $78,000.

The suspect who robbed him and another suspect fled the scene, and the Escape is seen leaving the scene, the report said.

Detectives learned the Escape had been rented out to Arguello on March 21 and was supposed to be returned on April 10, the report said.

Arguello's cell phone data also showed his phone was at the casino and at the victim's apartment bulding the night of the robbery, the report said.

Arguello turned himself in Tuesday to Miami-Dade Police and was booked into jail.

Jail records showed that in addition to the armed robbery charge, he faces charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact.

Attorney information wasn't available.