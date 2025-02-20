Man arrested after pulling out gun in road rage at Port St. Lucie Publix: Police

A 64-year-old man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun on a person waiting for a parking spot at a Port St. Lucie Publix.

Adam Foster Falek was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The road rage incident happened Feb. 16 at 2:20 p.m. at the Publix located at 10400 Southwest Village Center Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, Falek repeatedly honked his horn as the victim waited for a car to back out of a parking space.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Surveillance video showed the victim, a man, get out of his car and walk over to Falek's car.

Port St. Lucie Master Sgt. Dominick Mesisiti told NBC affiliate WPTV that the victim in this case was not confrontational.

“He walked up, remained away from the suspect's vehicle, and kind of did like a, ‘Hey dude, you know what? What's up?’” Mesiti said.

According to the affidavit, the victim asked Falek to stop honking his horn while he waited for parking space. That's when Falek pulled out a gun with a scope on it.

Falek then reportedly yelled out "vulgar" comments while the other man returned to his car.

A person with the victim called police and was able to get a photo of the suspect's car and license plate.

Police arrived and reviewed Publix's surveillance footage of the incident in the parking lot, which appeared to support the victim's statement.

Police found Falek a short time later. Bodycam video showed him being detained by police and placed in the back of a patrol car.

He was being held on a $5,000 bond.