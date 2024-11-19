Man arrested after returning to Palmetto Bay middle school where he exposed himself: Cops

A man accused of exposing and pleasuring himself in front of students outside a Palmetto Bay school was arrested when he returned to the school days later and was spotted with his pants unbuttoned, police said.

Aaron Mikaeel Sieunarine, 20, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, two counts of trespassing in a school safety zone, along with one count each of disrupting an educational institution, reckless driving and fleeing or eluding a police officer, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Aaron Mikaeel Sieunarine

According to an arrest report, the alleged incidents happened at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Oct. 30, two 13-year-old students were leaving the school when they noticed a Honda Civic parked on the swale of the school.

They walked by and saw the passenger side window open and Sieunarine in the driver's seat exposing himself and masturbating, the report said.

The teens took photos of the car and gave a description of the suspect to the school resource officer.

Then, during Monday's dismissal, police learned the Civic was outside the school's bus loading area, and the two girls identified it as the car they saw on Oct. 30, the report said.

An officer approached the car and saw Sieunarine with his pants slightly lowered, unbuttoned and unzipped and pulled open, the report said.

The officer told him to turn the car off but he reversed then "recklessly" drove around the marked police car, the report said.

Sieunarine started driving against traffic and speeding in an active school zone. He also ran stop signs as the officer pursued with lights and sirens, the report said.

The incident delayed school pickup and some students had to retreat to safety as he fled.

A short time later, another officer found the Sieunarine, who was stopped and taken into custody before he was booked into jail.

Sieunarine appeared before a judge Tuesday, who ordered him held on $17,950 bond. He'll be on house arrest with a GPS monitor if he posts bond.