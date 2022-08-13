Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes and Vehicles: Homestead Police

A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.

"He tried the mini SUV. Then he tried my car. He wasn’t able to. He tried like a couple times," said resident Obil Thomas.

Homestead Police began to conduct a county-wide search after residents showed police Ring camera footage of Walton.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives worked through the night to find Walton and followed up on leads ultimately leading them to a family member's home in Opa-locka.

They arrested Walton without incident according to the report.

Walton is being charged with two counts of armed vehicle burglary, two counts of motor vehicle burglary attempts, and one count of motor vehicle burglary.