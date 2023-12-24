Man arrested after rollover crash on Venetian Causeway on Saturday

A man has been arrested following a rollover crash that blocked both lanes of the Venetian Causeway on Saturday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police confirmed that 18-year-old Alan Morales Pastrana was arrested after the crash and has been charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, as well as, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of reckless driving, including one with damage to property.

Alan Morales Pastrana, 18, arrested after a traffic crash on Venetian Causeway.

Police did not confirm if Pastrana was the driver that caused the crash.

According to a statement by the Miami Beach Police, the crash happened at the intersection of East Dilido Drive and the Venetian Causeway around 12:30 P.M.

Police confirmed that one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for medical assessment but their condition was not revealed.

