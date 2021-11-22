Man Arrested After Safe Containing $312K Stolen During Hialeah Home Invasion: Cops

A man has been arrested after police said he and two other suspects forced their way into a Hialeah home and bound a woman with duct tape before stealing a safe containing $312,000 in cash.

Janner Sanchez-Friman, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including burglary with assault or battery, kidnapping and grand theft, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said the woman was in her home Friday morning when Sanchez-Friman and the other two suspects came to her backyard and started knocking on her rear sliding glass door.

Sanchez-Friman was wearing a mask, gloves and yellow reflective traffic vest, while one of the other suspects was wearing a white construction hard hat and yellow vest, and the third suspect had a crowbar, the report said.

One of the suspects asked the victim for a glass of water and as she turned her back to go to the kitchen to get it, the suspects ran into the home, knocked her to the floor, and bound her hands and covered her mouth with duct tape, the report said.

The suspects ransacked the home and removed a safe from a bedroom that contained about $312,000 in cash and jewelry, using rolling luggage to remove the safe from the home and flee the scene, the report said.

Detectives used video surveillance and information was license plate readers to identify Sanchez-Friman as a suspect, the report said.

The victim also identified Sanchez-Friman as an acquaintance they had given money to in the past, the report said.

Sanchez-Friman was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.