Man arrested after several cars and homes in Doral burglarized: Police

Following a rash of burglaries in a Doral neighborhood involving multiple cars and homes, a suspect was arrested on Friday, police said.

Lawrence Trevonne Young, 27, is facing several charges, including grand theft of a vehicle and burglary of an occupied structure.

According to police, at least six cars were ransacked in the Ladings East community early Thursday by thieves who were caught on doorbell cameras walking around looking for unlocked vehicles.

Police said surveillance video captured Young targeting the unlocked vehicles in the community and said he ransacked them and used the garage opener inside the vehicles to access homes.



Young is also accused of stealing a vehicle to leave the scene.