‘Send me to the electric chair': Man arrested after sexually assaulting 11-year-old family member

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy in his family, officials said.

According to investigators, over the course of a year, 55-year-old Javier Martinez engaged in many inappropriate sexual conversation and acts with the victim.

Javier Martinez

The boy even told Miami-Dade Police he lost count of the number of times he was sexually assaulted by Martinez.

The arrest report stated that Martinez had been captured on audio recording speaking to the victim in Spanish about his advances and that he showed the boy a pornographic video.

At this time, Martinez is facing multiple charges including sexual battery on a minor by an adult, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

According to the arrest report, after being read his rights, Martinez denied all allegations and concluded the interview by stating "send me to the electric chair.

Investigators are not discarding the possibility of additional victims and are urging anyone who has been victimized by this individual to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit at (305) 715-3300.

This is an ongoing investigation.