Man arrested after shooting 61-year-old woman in Kendall road rage incident: Police

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot a 61-year-old woman in a road-rage shooting in Kendall, police said.

Javiel Polo, 29, is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly got off of his motorcycle to fight with the woman and shot her in the leg.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 137th Avenue and Southwest 88th Street, according to an arrest report for Polo.

The arrest report does not describe what led to the altercation, but Polo allegedly "approached the victim's vehicle from the driver side, produced a firearm, and pointed the firearm towards the victim, while engaging in a dispute."

Then he reholstered his gun and left his motorcycle parked in the middle of the road, police said.

Javiel Polo, 29

Things escalated when both Polo and the victim exited their vehicles to argue in the street, the arrest report describes.

That's when Polo allegedly fired a single shot that hit the woman in the upper right leg.

When officers got there, they arrested Polo and the victim was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities said they found a gun in his front waistband, one spent casing on the road and a car struck by gunfire.

"Witnesses on scene advised that the victim was unarmed during the incident," the arrest report says. "Video of the encounter also corroborates witnesses accounts that the victim was unarmed."

The report goes on to describe the victim as a small-framed elderly woman, and the defendant as a large-framed young man.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.