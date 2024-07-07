Gun violence

23-year-old arrested after shooting, killing ex-stepdad in Fort Lauderdale home: Police

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Christian Colon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Victoria Jardine and Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed Saturday at a Fort Lauderdale home, and his former stepson was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Officers responded at around 10:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Nurmi Drive, Fort Lauderdale police said.

His ex-stepson, Darien Massad Turner, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with first degree murder.

Images from the scene captured a large home in the multimillion-dollar Nurmi Isles neighborhood cordoned off with yellow police tape.

"I heard someone got, like, shot," a shocked visitor to the neighborhood, Raul Fernandez, said. "[This is] some Miami Vice-type stuff. This is not something I'd ever expect. I don't know how to take something like this."

A neighbor also reacted to the tragedy on Saturday afternoon.

"Everybody is here with their family and friends, trying to enjoy the beach, sunshine and it's like 4th of July weekend, who would do something like that on this kind of weekend," a neighbor told NBC6.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceFort Lauderdale
