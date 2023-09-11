Man arrested after shooting, killing wife in front of their daughter in their Miami home

A man has been arrested after he shot and killed his wife inside the bathroom of their Miami home, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at a home located in the 3600 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami.

According to the arrest report, 70-year-old Alberto Molinet was having a verbal dispute with his wife when he retrieved a firearm from an open safe in their living room and tried to fire the gun at his wife, but it was unloaded at the time.

Alberto Molinet

His wife, afraid of his actions, hid in their bathroom while Molinet loaded the firearm, the arrest report said.

Molinet then proceeded to fire a single time through the bathroom door and then let himself in as his wife attempte to push him away and stop him from firing further gunshots, the arrest report said.

He then proceeded to bite her and fired a second gunshot at her causing her to fall to the ground.

The couple's daughter, who i a minor witnessed the entire incident, and called 911 to report the shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the shooting and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide investigators responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Molinet was transported to the MDPD homicide bureau where he later provided a post-Miranda statement.