Monroe County

Man arrested after showing gun to neighbor during argument in Little Torch Key: MCSO

Kenneth Michael Litz, 59, was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm

By Julian Quintana

A man was arrested on Friday, accused of flashing a handgun during a verbal altercation with a neighbor in Little Torch Key, deputies said.

Kenneth Michael Litz, 59, was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Kenneth Michael Litz

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they received a call that Litz was complaining about a dog and approached the neighbor.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Litz then lifted his shirt and showed the neighbor he had a handgun, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Litz was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Monroe County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us