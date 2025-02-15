Man arrested after showing gun to neighbor during argument in Little Torch Key: MCSO

A man was arrested on Friday, accused of flashing a handgun during a verbal altercation with a neighbor in Little Torch Key, deputies said.

Kenneth Michael Litz, 59, was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they received a call that Litz was complaining about a dog and approached the neighbor.

Litz then lifted his shirt and showed the neighbor he had a handgun, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Litz was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.