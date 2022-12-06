Man Arrested After Smashing Kiosks, Cars at SW Florida Fast Food Restaurant

A man was arrested this past weekend after deputies said he was caught on camera smashing kiosks and cars at a southwest Florida fast food restaurant.
NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported the incident took place Sunday at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers, were Lee County Sheriff's deputies were called after store management said the man came inside and began smashing the kiosks with a piece of plywood while rambling words.
After the man - identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Caballero - left the restaurant, two workers noticed damage to their cars - including one with a broken window and a second with a broken tail light totaling around $600 in damages for both cars.
Deputies took Caballero, who is homeless, into custody at a different fast food restaurant nearby and charged him with damaging property, criminal mischief and fraud.
