Man Arrested After Spraying Bullets on Palmetto, Posting Video to Instagram

A Doral man is in custody after shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto at more than 100 miles per hour. Troopers arrested him three days later after he posted a video of the shooting on Instagram.

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers Monday morning. He arrived in a dark SUV.

Troopers put him in handcuffs and booked him into the main Miami-Dade correctional center and is set to face a judge Tuesday.

The FHP charged him with 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, improper exhibition of a weapon, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was out on bond for another weapons charge and has a hearing on that older charge in February. As of Monday night, Perez-Valdivia remained in jail.

According to a FHP report, Friday night at 2 AM, Perez-Valdivia sat in the passenger seat of a green Lamborghini as another man drove more than 100 miles per hour southbound down the Palmetto Expressway in Western Miami-Dade county.

The report states he fired the shots into the neighborhood around Tropical Park.

Troopers noted his hand and arm tattoos in his report, along with his Instagram account where he posted the video. Earlier in the night he posted videos of partying in downtown Miami and singing in the car with another man. They briefly sped next to another, white sports car, where the video shows the car going close to 111 miles per hour. He then took out a tan Glock handgun and emptied the clip into the air.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence began investigating Friday.

According to Florida statues posted online, each of the 14 counts of shooting out of a vehicle in public could be a second-degree felony. He faces a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison for each count – not including the other charges.

NBC 6 called his cell phone for a comment. His voicemail was full.