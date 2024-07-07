Man arrested after stabbing partner during argument at Lauderhill home: Police

Police are investigating a domestic stabbing that left a woman seriously injured in Lauderhill on Saturday evening.

A couple got into an argument at a home near NW 12th Street and NW 58th Avenue before it escalated to the man stabbing the woman, according to Lauderhill Police.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived to a house and transported the woman, who has not been identified, to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The alleged stabber fled the scene before officers arrived, but later surrendered himself to the Lauderhill Police Department, police confirmed.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police identified her the stabber as Derrick Woodard, who they say was in a relationship with the victim at the time.

One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera told NBC6 that he was outside, working in his yard, when he saw the suspect come home and leave a few minutes later.

A neighbor said the woman's daughter ran outside and yelled “he stabbed my mom” before another neighbor called 911.

Another neighbor described the woman as a good mother, grandmother, and someone who worked hard and stayed to herself.

Woodard is being held as BSO's Main Jail with no bond. He is expected to appear in bond court on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.