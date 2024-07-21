Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Pompano Beach

An early-morning stabbing led to a standoff with authorities in Pompano Beach on Sunday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue initially responded to a stabbing call just before 5 a.m. near the 700 block of Northwest 15th Court.

They found a man with lacerations to his body, BSO stated. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

While on scene, investigators learned the alleged stabber barricaded himself inside a home nearby. BSO's SWAT Team responded to assist, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The suspect was later taken into custody. The investigation continues.