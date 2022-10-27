Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police

A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said.

Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.

The report said the incident began Wednesday morning when a woman said she was heading to work on her scooter and had come to a stop at Northeast 38th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

The woman said a man, later identified as Duggans, approached and said "get off the bike or I'm going to hurt you," the report said.

When she didn't respond he got closer and whispered "Do you speak English?"

She pushed him away and he started to punch her on her head, but she was wearing a helmet, the report said.

He was able to push her off the scooter and fled the scene, crashing into another vehicle, the report said.

A few minutes later, Duggans went to a CVS where he stole laundry detergent, the report said.

Wednesday evening, an officer spotted the scooter and tried to stop it in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 67th Street.

Duggans drove the scooter onto a sidewalk and fled, driving against traffic, the report said.

He made his way to Interstate 95 then onto the Golden Glades Exchange and then westbound on the Palmetto Expressway, the report said.

Duggans was eventually taken into custody at Northeast 2nd Court and Northeast 183rd Street, the report said.

The woman later identified him as the man who stole her scooter, and a records check showed he had never been issued a driver's license, the report said.

Duggans was booked into jail where he was being held on $16,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.