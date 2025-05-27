North Lauderdale

Man arrested after SWAT incident in North Lauderdale: BSO

Ygremerley Murat, 20, was charged with obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, and extortion.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of having inappropriate communications with a child was arrested on Tuesday following a SWAT situation in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

Ygremerley Murat, 20, was charged with obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, and extortion.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued for a home in North Lauderdale.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video at the scene captured Homeland Security Investigators, SWAT officers and an armored vehicle.

Murat was taken into custody without incident.

This article tagged under:

North Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us