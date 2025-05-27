Man arrested after SWAT incident in North Lauderdale: BSO

A man accused of having inappropriate communications with a child was arrested on Tuesday following a SWAT situation in North Lauderdale, deputies said.
Ygremerley Murat, 20, was charged with obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, and extortion.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued for a home in North Lauderdale.
Video at the scene captured Homeland Security Investigators, SWAT officers and an armored vehicle.
Murat was taken into custody without incident.