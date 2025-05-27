Man arrested after SWAT incident in North Lauderdale: BSO

A man accused of having inappropriate communications with a child was arrested on Tuesday following a SWAT situation in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

Ygremerley Murat, 20, was charged with obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, and extortion.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued for a home in North Lauderdale.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video at the scene captured Homeland Security Investigators, SWAT officers and an armored vehicle.

Murat was taken into custody without incident.