Man arrested after the tense pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Miami 

City of Miami Police arrested 29-year-old Eyad Kaki after he failed to follow orders during a tense confrontation between pro-Palestine and pro-Israeli protesters.

According to the arrest report, Kaki continually crossed through the police caution tape and after disobeying several orders to return, officers decided to take him in.

Kaki was charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence and has posted bond.