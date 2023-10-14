Israel-Hamas War

Man arrested after the tense pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Miami 

A 29-year-old man finds himself behind bars after an intense confrontation outside the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard. 

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

City of Miami Police arrested 29-year-old Eyad Kaki after he failed to follow orders during a tense confrontation between pro-Palestine and pro-Israeli protesters. 

The 29-year-old Eyad Kaki refused to comply with a police order during a heated confrontation between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters.

According to the arrest report, Kaki continually crossed through the police caution tape and after disobeying several orders to return, officers decided to take him in. 

Kaki was charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence and has posted bond. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarMiami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us