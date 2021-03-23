Man Arrested After Threatening Miami Beach Hotel Valet With Gun Over Keys

Police took a man into custody early Tuesday morning after a hotel valet said he was threatened with a gun at a Miami Beach resort.

Officers arrived at the Royal Palm South Beach resort, located at 1545 Collins Avenue, after the employee said he was threatened by a group of men who came down to retrieve their car.

The employee told police one of the men showed him the weapon after he asked him to pay for the valet service, grabbed the keys from his stand and sped away from the scene.

Officers were later able to spot the car involved near the intersection of 41st Street and Alton Road, with three men inside the vehicle. One of the men was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Investigators found several weapons inside the car, including a high-powered assault rifle. Officials have not released the identity of the man in custody or said if the other men in the vehicle would also face any charges.

Officers did not say if the hotel employee was injured in the incident.