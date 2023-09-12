Man arrested after throwing multiple butcher knives at Pembroke Pines police, striking officer

A man has been arrested after throwing and striking a Pembroke Pines police officer with a butcher's knife, officials said.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call about a violent domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, the suspect, 41-year-old Justin Brittain, threw multiple butcher knives at the officers and struck one of the officers, but did not cause injury.

Justin Brittain

As a result, police said an officer was forced to fire in response to the Brittain's pattern of behavior.

While Brittain was not struck by the officer's gunfire, he was later taken into custody.

Following procedure, the Broward Sheriff’s Office later responded to investigate the police officer

involved shooting.

The domestic disturbance, the assault on a police officer, and the battery on the police officer remain under investigation by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.