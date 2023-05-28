Man Arrested After Toddler Fatally Shot With Unattended Gun in Pompano Beach

A man was arrested and charged after deputies said a two-year-old died of a gunshot by a weapon they found inside a home in Pompano Beach.

Lius Appolon, 33, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 2 p.m. Saturday, finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was later identified as a toddler, was airlifted to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Deputies later determined the toddler had found the gun unsecured in the home by Appolon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was later taken into custody and arrested.