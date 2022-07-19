Man Arrested After Video Showed Him Firing Gun in Sunrise: Police

A Lauderhill man is facing charges for firing a gun in public, Sunrise Police said.

Jordan Christopher Bradley, 22, was arrested just before midnight Saturday as police were investigating a shooting incident in the 8300 block of Northwest 21st Street.

According to the arrest report, officers met up with Bradley and discovered he had an active arrest warrant for driving with a suspended license.

While he was detained, investigators went door-to-door and obtained home surveillance video that showed a man dressed like Bradley firing a gun, the report stated.

When shown the video, Bradley admitted it was him and that he fired a shot in public, but no reason was listed in the report, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries to anyone.

At his first court appearance Monday, Bradley claimed the only reason there was a warrant out for his arrest was because he moved in with his grandmother and the court notice was sent to his old address.

Bradley was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on a $5,100 bond. He was also ordered to possess no guns or other weapons, records show.