Man arrested after video shows him allegedly attacking woman, 71, in Dania Beach

A man is behind bars after video showed him allegedly attacking a 71-year-old woman in Dania Beach last week.

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Manuel Collazo Diago on Thursday on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older, jail records showed.

The alleged incident happened at a home near Southwest 9th Street and Southwest 4th Avenue.

Videos showed the alleged attack and deputies taking Diago into custody. He was later booked into jail.

According to an arrest report, the victim said she'd found a small dog in front of her home that she knew belonged to Diago and went to his trailer.

She said he pushed her to the ground and started yelling at her for no reason, then started punching her in the face and all over her body, the report said.

He also dragged her by her hair and pushed her face against the concrete, and told her he was going to kill her, the report said.

At one point, Diago picked up a rock and tried to hit her with it, then bit her on the hand, breaking her skin, before he tried to push her head into a puddle of water, the report said.

When people who heard the victim screaming showed up, Diago ran inside his trailer, the report said. He was later taken into custody.

