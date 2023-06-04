Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Robbing Miami Gardens Phone Repair Store With Box on His Head

A man was arrested Saturday after a bizarre robbery at a phone repair store in Miami Gardens where he was caught on camera stealing merchandise while wearing a cardboard box on his head.

The owner of Irepair Tech, located at 4500 NW 183rd Street in Miami Gardens, shared the video with NBC6 that shows the man sporting a cardboard box on his head, shattering the glass displays and reaching in to grab the phones.

Jeremias Berganza, the store's owner, told NBC6 the incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday when he saw the man's face on the surveillance video and started to investigate around the shopping plaza where his business is located.

He said he asked people to let him know if the saw the suspect and in time found out the culprit was at the same plaza drinking with his friends at a nearby liquor store.

Berganza called the Miami Gardens Police Department and the man was later arrested.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or any additional information on the incident.

According to Berganza, the theif stole 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash --- a total of $15,000 were stolen.