Man arrested after video shows him strangling child at Sunny Isles Beach park: Police

A man has been arrested after shocking video showed him strangling a child at a Sunny Isles Beach park, police said.

Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, was arrested Monday on charges of battery by strangulation and aggravated child abuse, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened at Gwen Margolis Park.

According to the report, The victim's father said his son was playing with water guns at the park with another child when the other child's father, Marcu, grabbed his son by the neck "impeding his breathing and restricting his air way and shaking him around while still gripping his neck."

Miami-Dade Corrections Robert Sandy Marcu

Video released by police showed a man, who police said was Marcu, holding the boy by his neck and violently shaking him.

Police said the boy had recd marks on his neck and scratches.

Marcu was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.