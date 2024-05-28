Caught on Camera

Man arrested after video shows him strangling child at Sunny Isles Beach park: Police

Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, was arrested Monday on charges of battery by strangulation and aggravated child abuse, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested after shocking video showed him strangling a child at a Sunny Isles Beach park, police said.

Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, was arrested Monday on charges of battery by strangulation and aggravated child abuse, an arrest report said.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The alleged incident happened at Gwen Margolis Park.

According to the report, The victim's father said his son was playing with water guns at the park with another child when the other child's father, Marcu, grabbed his son by the neck "impeding his breathing and restricting his air way and shaking him around while still gripping his neck."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Robert Sandy Marcu
Miami-Dade Corrections
Robert Sandy Marcu

Video released by police showed a man, who police said was Marcu, holding the boy by his neck and violently shaking him.

Police said the boy had recd marks on his neck and scratches.

Local

University of Florida 56 seconds ago

University of Florida employee, students implicated in plot to ship drugs, toxins to China

Miami 59 mins ago

Thousands in scholarships given to students at Booker T. Washington High in Miami

Marcu was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraSunny Isles Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us