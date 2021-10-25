Man Arrested After Violent Fight Outside Miami Pizza Shop

A violent fight that broke out outside a pizza restaurant in Miami left a suspect covered in blood and hungry for another confrontation.

The owner of the pizza shop said 51-year-old Helge Husby started fighting with an unidentified man in the parking lot at 9th Street and Collins Avenue Sunday. After the man fled the scene, Husby headed toward the restaurant and tried to start a fight with another customer, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The store manager and staff removed Husby from the restaurant, then locked the door. Husby grew erratic, the arrest report said, and began banging his head and hands on the door of the establishment. He then started screaming at customers through the glass.

A group of onlookers swarmed around the restaurant as Husby continued his attempts to barge in. Police officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.

Later, the man from the initial confrontation came forward and told police he was the owner of a black Lamborghini that sustained damages due to the fight.

Blood, a dent, and scratches were discovered on the vehicle, an estimated $1,500 in damages.

Husby was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief.