Man arrested after walking on tarmac and entering plane at Miami airport: Police

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said

A man who apparently missed boarding his flight was arrested after he walked on the tarmac at Miami International Airport and got onto the plane, police said.

Edward Sayle Atkinson, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Terminal D at the airport, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Atkinson, a Texas resident, had a boarding pass for an American Airlines flight from MIA to Anguilla but when he arrived at the gate, the flight was closed along with the restricted doors leading to the jet bridge.

An employee watched as Atkinson jumped a wall to a restricted area before he walked on the tarmac and entered the aircraft, the report said.

A gate agent noticed Atkinson on the aircraft while the jet bridge was closed, and he was escorted out of the plane and taken into custody.

The report said he gave a full confession before he was booked into jail on a charge of violating a designated operational area of an airport.

