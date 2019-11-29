Man Accused of Touching Women Inappropriately at Dolphin Mall

A man accused of touching women inappropriately at Dolphin Mall during Black Friday was arrested after he attempted to flee Sweetwater police.

According to police, Francisco Anduiza, 29, was touching women inappropriately in Burlington Coat Factory early on Friday.

When cops apprehended him, the suspect took off.

Local

Manatee County 3 hours ago

70-Year-Old Grandmother Tased and Arrested by Florida Police

Only in Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Cat Reunited With Owner 2 Years After Hurricane

Body cam footage obtained by NBC 6 show the police finally catching and arresting the man in a parking lot.

Anduiza was booked on charges of attempted battery, battery of a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, jail records show.

"He hit one of the police officers and fled, and he was apprehended outside the mall," said Orlando Lopez, Mayor of Sweetwater. "We have a high-security partnership with the mall to be able to stop assailants like this who perform any form of crimes against its clients." 

Several incidents have kept police busy at Dolphin Mall this Black Friday.

Police said there have been four arrests made in total, many of them related to shoplifting.

News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us