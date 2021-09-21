Man Arrested at Miami-Dade High School for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Police arrested a man Monday at a Miami-Dade high school on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor this past weekend.

36-year-old Dominic Johnson was arrested while at Carol City Senior High School and charged with one count of sexual batter on a minor. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to an arrest report, Johnson sent a text message Sunday afternoon to the 16-year-old victim that he had a gift for her at his apartment.

When she arrived at the apartment located at the 300 block of Northeast 208th Terrace, the victim asked to use the bathroom. Shortly after, Johnson allegedly touched the victim while she was clothed and began to touch himself.

Johnson told the victim he was going to get a condom and pushed the victim back into the bathroom when she tried to leave and began assaulting her.

He later threw a condom in a toilet and flushed it before leaving, according to the report.

Officers took Johnson into custody the following day, where he denied the allegations during questioning.

Officials with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have not released information on Johnson’s position with the school at the time of his arrest.