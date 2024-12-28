Fort Lauderdale

Man arrested, charged with murder after missing man's body found in Fort Lauderdale business

By NBC6

Police arrested a man in Fort Lauderdale after investigators found a missing man’s body inside a business earlier in the week.

Fort Lauderdale police said 73-year-old Anthony D’Amore had not been seen since last Friday and after responding to a wellness check Monday, officers found his body in a business located 6245 N. Federal Highway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, surveillance video showed D’Amore had accompanied an “unknown individual” into the business, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

About two and a half hours later, the unidentified individual left the business carrying several bags, but without D’Amore.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Detectives identified the suspect as Nenad Milosevic, 56.

Nenad Milosevic

Milosevic was located and arrested on Thursday. During his interview, Milosevic confessed to the murder of D’Amore. He has been charged with second degree murder.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us