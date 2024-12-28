Man arrested, charged with murder after missing man's body found in Fort Lauderdale business

Police arrested a man in Fort Lauderdale after investigators found a missing man’s body inside a business earlier in the week.

Fort Lauderdale police said 73-year-old Anthony D’Amore had not been seen since last Friday and after responding to a wellness check Monday, officers found his body in a business located 6245 N. Federal Highway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, surveillance video showed D’Amore had accompanied an “unknown individual” into the business, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

About two and a half hours later, the unidentified individual left the business carrying several bags, but without D’Amore.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives identified the suspect as Nenad Milosevic, 56.

Nenad Milosevic

Milosevic was located and arrested on Thursday. During his interview, Milosevic confessed to the murder of D’Amore. He has been charged with second degree murder.