Man Arrested, Charged with Murder After Police Respond To Call in Margate

A suspect is under arrest and a homicide investigating is underway in Margate after police responded to a call Saturday, according to Margate Police.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. at 5510 Lakeside Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Laurie Bellshim, 69, dead inside the home.

Police say the suspect, identified as Evan Rosenthal, 48, murdered the victim inside the residence, where he was caught and taken into custody.

Rosenthal is now facing a murder charge and is currently at the Broward County Jail.

Detectives encourage anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Michael Berryman at 954-972-7111.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.