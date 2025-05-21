Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old daughter in Sunny Isles: Police

A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of abusing a child in Sunny Isles, police said.

According to Sunny Isles Police, officers responded to an anonymous report of possible abuse at a condo building.

They said they watched surveillance video that showed Andrei Sevastianov abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Sevastianov is facing several charges, including aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest with violence.

He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

Meantime, the child is recovering in the hospital.