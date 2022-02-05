Man Arrested for Alleged Assault of Miami PD Officer Following Robbery

Police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a Miami Police Department officer attempting to take him into custody during a robbery.

33-year-old Victor Fernandez was taken into custody, according to Miami Police. Officials did not release what charges he is facing at this time.

According to a flyer, Miami Police were seeking Fernandez after he is alleged to have physically assaulted an officer who tried to take him into custody near the 4100 block of West Flagler Street on Friday.

Fernandez was wanted for an armed robbery that took place Thursday in the Little Haiti neighborhood near NE 3rd Court and 55th Street.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.