Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault on Teen Girl

A Miami-Dade man found himself behind bars after police say he broke into a home and attempted to assault a teen girl.

Police arrested 33-year-old Temmy Bailey and charged him with several counts, including burglary and sexual battery.

According to police, Bailey entered the home just after 1 a.m. on December 19th and removed most of his clothes before climbing into bed with the 14-year-old victim. Bailey allegedly asked the teen if she liked him before the victim screamed and left the room with her younger brother, who was also inside at the time.

Bailey was taken into police custody on Tuesday and, in a statement, told investigators he was “out of his head” at the time, but denied breaking into the home and getting into bed with the victim.

He is currently being held with no bond.