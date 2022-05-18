Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Fort Lauderdale Teen

Police arrested a Fort Lauderdale man they said allegedly assaulted a teenage girl Tuesday morning after she had been walking with a friend.

John Gardner, 33, faces several charges including multiple counts of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held on no bond pending a hearing.

According to an arrest report, the 14-year-old victim was walking with a friend near the 1000 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue just after 7 a.m. when the two were startled by the sight of someone in the backyard.

They asked that person, identified as Gardner, to leave and he agreed to. The victim's friend walked away and tried to find a safe way back into the nearby home when police said Gardner approached the victim with a knife.

Gardner allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the scene. He was later taken into custody by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies a short distance from the scene.

Police said Gardner confessed to engaging in sexual acts with the teen victim, who suffered minor injuries.