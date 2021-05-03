Man Arrested for Alleged Threats Against Rabbi at Miami-Dade Synagogue

A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly making threats against a rabbi at a Miami-Dade County synagogue.

Aric Frydberg, 36, was arrested Sunday for threatening Rabbi Moshe Avital at Shuva Israel Synagogue in northeast Miami-Dade.

Frydberg appeared in court Monday, where tried to downplay the threats.

"This was verbal. I didn't put my hand on anybody," Frydberg told the judge.

According to an arrest report, Frydberg went to the synagogue on April 18 and met with Avital about money that Frydberg claimed was owed to his girlfriend.

Avital said he wasn't aware of any money owed, but Frydberg allegedly threatened to publish defamatory posts about Avital online, the report said.

The report said Frydberg left voicemails for the rabbi's son, saying he was going to chop his hand off. He also allegedly confronted a synagogue security guard, saying he was going to damage all the cars in the parking lot, the report said.

In court Monday, Frydberg insisted on representing himself. The judge set his bond at $7,500 and ordered him not to have contact with the rabbi or his family.

It isn't the first time Frydberg has been in trouble with the law. Court records showed he was out on bond for various past felonies, including battery on a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In another case, Frydberg claimed to know Donald Trump when calling a 911 dispatcher, records showed.