Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Woman at Miami-Dade Transit Bus Station

Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman he met on a bus

Derrick Perry, 48, was charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to an arrest report, Perry tried to speak with the victim on a bus but she denied his advances. The victim got off the bus at the Golden Glades Park and Ride station when Perry allegedly pushed her, smacked her butt and tried to pull her pants down according to the report.

Officers spoke with Perry as he tried to get on another bus before telling him that he was under arrest. Perry was involved in a physical altercation with officers before being taken into custody.

He suffered a facial injury during the altercation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

Perry is being held on $2,500 bond.