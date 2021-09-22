Broward

Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Meet Lauderhill Child for Sex: Police

According to an arrest report, the child's father notified police in August that Alcardo Millan had been communicating with his son since June

By NBC 6

Cell phone, file photo.
NBC News

Police arrested a man Tuesday they said allegedly was sending sexually explicate messages to a teen in Lauderhill while soliciting the minor for sex.

40-year-old Alcardo Millan was taken into custody and charged with two counts, including sending pornography to a child.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to an arrest report, the child's father notified police in August that Millan had been communicating with his son since June, after Millan had gone into a Plantation restaurant where the victim worked.

Several of the messages included Millan asking the victim if he wanted to do drugs before sending several pornographic videos and offering to perform sexual acts on the victim.

Local

Broward County 11 mins ago

Body of Elderly Woman Missing From Lauderhill Retirement Home Found in Car

Florida 3 hours ago

Grand Jury Formally Charges Florida Man in Family Slaying

The victim identified Millan as the person who sent the messages. Millan went to the Lauderhill Police Department on Tuesday regarding a fraud investigation he believed he was the victim in.

Millan told police he was trying to set the victim up with a drug dealer and didn't remember sending the messages before telling investigators he was drunk when he sent them.

He is being held on $150,000 bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Browardlauderhillluring child
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us