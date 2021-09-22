Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Meet Lauderhill Child for Sex: Police

Police arrested a man Tuesday they said allegedly was sending sexually explicate messages to a teen in Lauderhill while soliciting the minor for sex.

40-year-old Alcardo Millan was taken into custody and charged with two counts, including sending pornography to a child.

According to an arrest report, the child's father notified police in August that Millan had been communicating with his son since June, after Millan had gone into a Plantation restaurant where the victim worked.

Several of the messages included Millan asking the victim if he wanted to do drugs before sending several pornographic videos and offering to perform sexual acts on the victim.

The victim identified Millan as the person who sent the messages. Millan went to the Lauderhill Police Department on Tuesday regarding a fraud investigation he believed he was the victim in.

Millan told police he was trying to set the victim up with a drug dealer and didn't remember sending the messages before telling investigators he was drunk when he sent them.

He is being held on $150,000 bond.