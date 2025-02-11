Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing OnlyFans model's Fort Lauderdale home

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a Fort Lauderdale home where an OnlyFans model is believed to have been living and then refused to come out.

Fort Lauderdale Police said it was just after 3 p.m. on Monday when they were called to the 1300 block of Seminole Drive in reference to a residential burglary.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When officers got there, they allegedly found 22-year-old Connor Litka inside. Litka refused to come out and SWAT team and negotiators also responded, police said.

22-year-old Connor Litka

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shortly after, Litka was arrested and charged with burglary, resisting an officer without violence and providing a false identification to a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

An OnlyFans model known as Sophie Rain has filmed TikTok content at the home, with a post five days ago calling the residence the "new @Bop House," referring to the home she shares with other content creators.

On her TikTok, she also posted a message that read: "thank you to everyone who is wishing me well... super scary situation but i and all my girls are safe thankfully."

Images from Chopper6 show what appears to be a damaged back door on the waterfront property.

In a bond court hearing, Litka said he was a student at Arizona State University, but attorneys said the state "seriously doubts" that statement.

Prosecutors said he "appears to be transient" and was previously accused of criminal trespassing, reckless driving and more in other states.

Litka was being held on $51,000 bond and was ordered, if released, to have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS monitor.

NBC6 is working to learn more from authorities about the arrest.