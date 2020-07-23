Man Arrested For Allegedly Chasing Ex-Girlfriend, Shooting One-Year-Old Boy in Broward

A man is facing charges after allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend down West Broward Boulevard and then shooting her one-year-old child.

36-year-old Jeffrey Simmons is facing counts of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Broward deputies and Fort Lauderdale police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 2620 West Broward Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation by Broward Sheriff's Office detectives later found that the incident had started when a woman fled from a Kentucky Fried Chicken located in Unincorporated Broward while being followed by her ex-boyfriend, Simmons.

He followed the woman and shot at her vehicle twice on West Sunrise Boulevard. Simmons chased her south on Northeast 27th Avenue until they reached a Marshalls, where he got out of his car and kept shooting at the victims in the vehicle.

The woman's one-year-old son was shot, and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said that child's "surgery was successful, but it is unknown at this time what physical limitations the victim has suffered."

Several BSO units and Fort Lauderdale police took Simmons into custody around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. He was arrested without incident and is currently being held without bond.