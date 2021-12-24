Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Coral Springs Real Estate Agent

A tragedy right before the Christmas holiday rattling this Coral Springs neighborhood.

Police arrested 51-year-old Raymond Reese for allegedly shooting and killing local real estate agent Sara Trost.

Resident Roben Cipriani says he heard gunshots Thursday afternoon and knew something bad happened.

“I saw blood on the floor,” Cipriani said. Afterwards, he says he immediately called 911.

Police arrived at the 5700 block of 48th Court and found 40-year-old Sara Trost shot multiple times inside a car.

The real estate agent and owner of 1% Lists SoFlo Reality Group died at the scene.

Police say 51-year-old Raymond Reese is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Cipriani says Reese lived right next door.

“I don’t know much about him. He was my neighbor, we were on friendly terms. It’s kind of shocking to see this all go down,” Cipriani said.

Later on Thursday, Reese was found and arrested in Palm Beach County.

”Especially around Christmas I feel bad,” Cipriani said. I feel bad for her family. I pray for them. We just hopes some sanity comes out of this.”

Raymond Reese is currently behind bars in Palm Beach County but will be brought to Broward County to face murder charges.