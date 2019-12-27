Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Dog to Death in Margate Neighborhood

A man found himself behind bars after police say he shot and killed a dog inside a Margate neighborhood.

Officers arrested 54-year-old James Thompson and charged him with two counts, including discharging a firearm and causing the cruel death of an animal.

According to an arrest report, Thompson was walking along Lakeside Drive when two dogs – who place say were on leashes at the time – approached and one began to bark at him. At that point, Thompson fired his weapon and struck the dog.

The dog, a nearly six-year-old boxer named Benjamin, died while Thompson was taken to an area hospital for observation before being taken to jail.