Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Employee Inside Florida Fast Food Restaurant

Police have arrested a man caught on camera as he allegedly attacked a Central Florida fast food restaurant employee last month.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place inside a Burger King in Daytona Beach, when the suspect allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed the female employee.

The suspect, identified as 25-yar-old Jamar Ragland, allegedly cut the employee several times before leaving. No word was released on the employee’s condition.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Ragland and the victim or if they even knew each other.