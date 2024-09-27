Man arrested for allegedly throwing 2 Molotov cocktails at Hollywood restaurant

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at a Hollywood business.

Chiu Lee Moy, 59, is accused of second-degree arson and throwing an explosive after he allegedly damaged The Broadwalk Restaurant on two separate occasions.

According to a heavily redacted police report, the first time the suspect threw a glass Bud Light bottle lit on fire to the restaurant was on June 24 at around 4:50 a.m.

The owner called police in the morning, and reported that “the fire damaged a yellow mop bucket and a small pipe adjacent to the rear, west door of the business,” the report details.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Then, on Aug. 13, the suspect allegedly returned to The Broadwalk Restaurant and threw a Molotov cocktail, also made with a glass Bud Light bottle, at the back of the business. It was not immediately clear what damages resulted.

Police said video surveillance, Moy’s cellular device and license plate data, and motis operandi gave them probable cause to arrest him.

Additionally, the report said "it should be noted that an additional Molotov Cocktail was thrown at the front of a residence approximately one block away from the registered suspect’s address." Moy is not facing charges in that incident.

More details were not immediately available, as they were redacted from the report.