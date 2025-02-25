Man arrested for attacking 2 people with machete in Pembroke Pines home

A man was arrested Monday after attacking a repairman and a woman inside his Pembroke Pines home, police said.

Darrell Dean Roberts, 38, faces two counts of attempted homicide for the attacks in the Encantada community at Southwest 190th Avenue and 15th Street, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police received several 911 calls at around 5:19 p.m. about a suspect with a machete.

A service worker was at Roberts' home conducting repairs when Roberts attacked him, according to police. The worker sustained serious injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another resident of the home, a woman, was trying to intervene when Roberts also attacked her with the machete. She also sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma center.

Police have not identified the victims and did not have information on what led up to the attack.

Roberts was quickly located and arrested. Police said the incident was isolated and there was no further threat to the community.