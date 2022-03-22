Miami-Dade

Man Arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault of Woman Inside Miami-Dade Walmart

Bredan Harvey, 28, faces a charge of attempted sexual battery

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a Miami man who they said attempted to sexually assault a woman inside of a Walmart in northwest Miami-Dade this past weekend.

Bredan Harvey, 28, was taken into custody and faces a charge of attempted sexual battery.

According to an arrest report, the victim was shopping in the store located in the 3200 block of Northwest 79th Street last Sunday when Harvey came up to her from behind and lifted her dress up.

Police said Harvey grabbed the woman's private parts before pushing her to the ground and ripping off her underwear. Witnesses were able to pull Harvey off the victim and hold him until Miami-Dade Police arrived and placed him under arrest.

Video posted on Only in Dade shows the good Samaritans intervening and pulling the suspect away and holding him down.

Harvey is being held on no bond.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone who was a victim to call MDPD's Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at 305-715-3300.

"It wasn't somewhere isolated. He didn't care it was in the wide open," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "Because he was so brazen, investigators feel perhaps he may have done this before, and there may be more victims.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeWalmartsexual assault
