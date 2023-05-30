Man Arrested For Attempting to Kidnap 2 Kids in Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day: Police

A family was enjoying a beach day when police say a man tried to kidnap two children at Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day.

Police said 29-year-old John Beaubrun tried to offer the children candy to get them to leave with him, and the children refused.

John Beaubrun, 29

According to an arrest report, Beaubrun grabbed the children and started to walk away, when the children's family and bystanders intervened, forcing the suspect to release the kids.

Beaubrun is now being charged with kidnapping and child abuse.