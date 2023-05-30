Sunny Isles Beach

Man Arrested For Attempting to Kidnap 2 Kids in Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day: Police

A fun day in the sun took a terrifying turn for two kids who were nearly kidnapped from their families.

By Gabi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family was enjoying a beach day when police say a man tried to kidnap two children at Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day.

Police said 29-year-old John Beaubrun tried to offer the children candy to get them to leave with him, and the children refused.

John Beaubrun, 29

According to an arrest report, Beaubrun grabbed the children and started to walk away, when the children's family and bystanders intervened, forcing the suspect to release the kids.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Beaubrun is now being charged with kidnapping and child abuse.

This article tagged under:

Sunny Isles BeachFloridaSouth FloridaKidnapping
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us